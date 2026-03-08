Mauro Zaleta News: Delivers assist against Leon

Zaleta assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Friday's 4-2 win versus Leon.

Zaleta sent in an exact cross for Brian Alejandro Rubio to head into the net in the 47th minute of Friday's win. Zaleta also took corner kicks from the left flank, which allowed him to generate career-high totals of nine crosses and six chances created. Despite his side's defensive weakness, he could be an interesting attacking contributor with consistent playing time and increasing set-piece numbers.