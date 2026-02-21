Mauro Zaleta News: Starting against Xolos

Zaleta (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash versus Tijuana.

Zaleta left the previous game with an issue, but it turned out to be a minor blow, and he managed to retain his usual spot on the left flank of a five-man defense. Having scored his first goal of the season during his latest appearance, the wide player will look to remain busy on both ends of the field. His inclusion will also leave Mauro Lainez among the substitutes for now.