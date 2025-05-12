Fantasy Soccer
Max Aarons headshot

Max Aarons Injury: Dealing with calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Aarons was ruled out of Saturday's 3-0 win against Getafe due to a calf injury, according to Corner Che.

Aarons could make the squad list for Saturday's game despite a calf injury. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he can be available for Wednesday's clash against Alaves. That said, he has been only an unused substitute except for one game since late January, so his potential absence will not impact the starting XI.

Max Aarons
Valencia
