Max Alleyne Injury: Forced off after collision

Alleyne took a heavy collision in the first half of Saturday's FA Cup matchup against Salford City FC and had to be subbed off after he was unable to continue. The defender will undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury, with the hope that it is only a minor setback and he can rejoin the squad next week. That said, with Marc Guehi's arrival and several defenders returning to full fitness, the young center-back had not featured in the last five matches across all competitions, so a potential absence should not alter the Citizens' starting XI.