Max Alleyne Injury: Misses call Saturday
Alleyne (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leeds United.
Alleyne is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leeds United despite returning to full training this week. The center-back is expected to maintain a reserve role and is unlikely to see significant minutes given the return of several other defenders in the squad once he is fully fit.
