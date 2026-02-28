Max Alleyne headshot

Max Alleyne Injury: Misses call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Alleyne (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leeds United.

Alleyne is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leeds United despite returning to full training this week. The center-back is expected to maintain a reserve role and is unlikely to see significant minutes given the return of several other defenders in the squad once he is fully fit.

Max Alleyne
Manchester City
