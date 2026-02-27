Max Alleyne headshot

Max Alleyne Injury: Training ahead of Leeds match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Alleyne (undisclosed) was included in team training ahead of Saturday's match against Leeds United.

Alleyne looks to be on the mend and nearing a potential return, as he was included in full team training. This is massive news, as the defender could be ready as early as Saturday's match. However, he is unlikely to see major time immediately, if any at all, after the return of a few defenders, more of a depth option.

Max Alleyne
Manchester City
More Stats & News
