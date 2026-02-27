Max Alleyne Injury: Training ahead of Leeds match
Alleyne (undisclosed) was included in team training ahead of Saturday's match against Leeds United.
Alleyne looks to be on the mend and nearing a potential return, as he was included in full team training. This is massive news, as the defender could be ready as early as Saturday's match. However, he is unlikely to see major time immediately, if any at all, after the return of a few defenders, more of a depth option.
