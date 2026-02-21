Max Alleyne Injury: Unavailable against Newcastle

Alleyne (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Newcastle United

Alleyne remains sidelined for Saturday's clash against Newcastle United after being forced off in the first half of the FA Cup matchup against Salford City due to a heavy collision. He is still undergoing evaluation to determine the full extent of the injury. However, his absence should not have a major impact on the back line, as he had not started in the five matches prior to the setback.