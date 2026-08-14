Max Alleyne News: Loaned to Burnley

Alleyne joined Burnley on a season long loan from Manchester City, the club announced.

Alleyne had spent time on loan at Watford last season, making 17 appearances and impressing before being recalled to City in January amid a defensive injury crisis, going on to make his senior debut against Brighton and score his first senior goal in a 10-1 FA Cup win over Exeter City across seven appearances. The 21-year-old defender also featured during City's preseason tour of Asia. Alleyne is expected to gain valuable Championship experience during his loan spell as Burnley targets a return to the Premier League.