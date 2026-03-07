Max Alleyne News: Plays with U21 team

Alleyne (undisclosed) played the full game in Friday's 4-0 victory against Aston Villa U21, confirming he is back fit moving forward.

Alleyne is back available going forward as he played the full 90 minutes in Friday's clash against Aston Villa U21. He will likely spend the final stretch of the season with the Academy side since Nathan Ake and John Stones are both back fit with the senior squad and coach Pep Guardiola no longer needs to rely on him in the short term. The young center back is expected to log solid minutes with the U21 team as he continues his development. The hope will be that consistent playing time helps him build experience before eventually pushing his way back into the senior setup.