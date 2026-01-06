Alleyne is heading back to Manchester and the Premier League this winter, with the defender back with his parent club after 17 appearances with Watford. This comes amid an injury crisis in the defense for City, losing Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Ruben Dias (hamstring) for lengthy spells. The question now is if the defender will get the bid at minutes with his club, which seems inevitable due to their injuries, although they will be in the market for a defender this winter. He will have to prove himself to maintain any type of role, but with decent promise around the young defender, City could stumble onto another Nico O'Reilly situation and find them a solid academy prospect to join the first team.