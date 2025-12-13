Anchor profiles as a developmental depth option at goalkeeper after gaining consistent minutes at the reserve and Canadian Premier League levels. His limited MLS experience suggests he is unlikely to compete immediately for a starting role but could push for a roster spot depending on Seattle's offseason plans in goal. The move gives the club flexibility heading into the 2026 MLS campaign while allowing Anchor a potential pathway into a deeper first team environment. The 21-year-old spent his entire development and early professional career with Vancouver, making one MLS appearance and starting 38 matches for WFC2 before a 2025 loan with Pacific FC.