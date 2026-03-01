Max Arfsten News: 11 crosses Saturday
Arfsten registered 11 crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City.
Arfsten had a productive day Saturday even though he wasn't involved in either of his side's goals. He recorded a team-high 11 crosses, with three of them being accurate. He's been a productive force on the outside over the last two seasons for Columbus, and it looks like that will continue in 2026.
