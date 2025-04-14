Max Arfsten News: Assists in Sunday's win
Arfsten assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.
Arfsten set up Steven Moreira's goal just before halftime Sunday, a goal which tied the match at 1-1 going into the break. He now has three goal contributions in his last four starts. He also tied a season high with three shots and set a season high with three crosses. He added one tackle and two clearances as he played the full 90 minutes for the sixth time this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now