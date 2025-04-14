Max Arfsten News: Assists in Sunday's win

Arfsten assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Arfsten set up Steven Moreira's goal just before halftime Sunday, a goal which tied the match at 1-1 going into the break. He now has three goal contributions in his last four starts. He also tied a season high with three shots and set a season high with three crosses. He added one tackle and two clearances as he played the full 90 minutes for the sixth time this season.