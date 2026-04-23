Max Arfsten News: Assists in Wednesday's win

Arfsten assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Arfsten assisted Diego Rossi's goal in the 47th minute Wednesday, a strike which took the 2-0 lead shortly after halftime. It marked his fifth goal contribution of the season, all of which have come in his last five contests. He has now put at least one shot on target and created at least one chance in four consecutive matches. He also made four clearances and won two tackles in his full 90 minutes of action.