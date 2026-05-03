Max Arfsten News: Assists Saturday

Arfsten assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Minnesota United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 12th minute.

Arfsten recorded yet another goal contribution Saturday as he set up Taha Habroune's goal in the 31st minute which opened up the scoring. He now has seven goal contributions this season, all of which have come in his last seven matches. He created two chances for the fifth time this season and also recorded four inaccurate crosses on the attack.