Max Arfsten News: Assists winner Saturday

Arfsten assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus D.C. United.

Arfsten set up the match-winning goal Saturday as he set up Diego Rossi's strike in the 65th minute. It marked his first assist of the season and his second straight match with a goal contribution. He also made two clearances and won three duels before he was subbed off in the 90th minute for Derrick Jones.