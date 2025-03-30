Max Arfsten News: Assists winner Saturday
Arfsten assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus D.C. United.
Arfsten set up the match-winning goal Saturday as he set up Diego Rossi's strike in the 65th minute. It marked his first assist of the season and his second straight match with a goal contribution. He also made two clearances and won three duels before he was subbed off in the 90th minute for Derrick Jones.
