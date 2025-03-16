Max Arfsten News: Bags opener Saturday

Arfsten scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against San Diego FC.

Arfsten scored his first goal of the season Saturday, a strike in the 13th minute assisted by DeJuan Jones. It was his only shot in the match. He also created one chance and recorded one accurate cross on the attack. He added three duels won and one interception in his full 90 minutes of action.