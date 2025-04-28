Max Arfsten News: Bags winner Saturday

Arfsten scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Arfsten scored the match-winning goal Saturday with a strike in the 62nd minute set up by Aziel Jackson. It marked his fourth goal contribution of the season, all of which have come in his last six starts. In addition to his goal, he also created two chances and tied a season high with five crosses. On the defensive end he won four tackles, made one clearance and won five duels in his full 90 minutes of action.