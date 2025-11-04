Arfsten had an excellent performance Sunday as he recorded multiple goal contributions for the first time this season. He scored the opener in the 33rd minute off a Diego Rossi assist, the Crew's only goal before Yuya Kubo was sent off and opened the flood gates. He assisted Jacen Russell-Rowe's strike in the 69th minute and recorded a secondary assist on Andres Herrera's goal in the 65th minute. He set a season high with four chances created and helped his side keep a clean sheet in what was his best performance of the entire season. He will look to bring some more of that magic into Saturday's Game 3.