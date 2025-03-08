Fantasy Soccer
Max Arfsten headshot

Max Arfsten News: Keeps clean sheet versus Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Arfsten recorded one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Arfsten had a productive outing on both ends of the pitch Saturday. On the attack he set season highs in chances created (two) and crosses (two). He also was stout defensively in the clean sheet as he made three clearances, won four duels, intercepted one pass and won one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.

