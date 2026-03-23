Max Arfsten News: Logs first season assist
Arfsten made an assist, had one off-target shot and sent in three crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Toronto FC.
Arfsten made an early impact here, using a perfect cross to assist Wessam Abou Ali for the goal that opened the scoring in the 4th minute. However, he couldn't add anything noteworthy the rest of the way, which eventually led for him to be subbed off. The assist was the first of the year for the versatile lefty, who is coming off a breakthrough campaign last year and will definitely hope to improve or at least sustain those numbers.
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