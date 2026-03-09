Max Arfsten News: Productive in Saturday's draw

Arfsten had three shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Chicago Fire. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 14th minute.

Arfsten was the Crew's most productive attacker Saturday as he led the team in shots (three) and crosses (seven). Although he hasn't recorded a goal contribution yet this season, his underlying production suggests he will soon. He also kept his first clean sheet of the season, contributing two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.