Max Arfsten headshot

Max Arfsten News: Productive in Saturday's draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Arfsten had three shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Chicago Fire. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 14th minute.

Arfsten was the Crew's most productive attacker Saturday as he led the team in shots (three) and crosses (seven). Although he hasn't recorded a goal contribution yet this season, his underlying production suggests he will soon. He also kept his first clean sheet of the season, contributing two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.

Max Arfsten
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Arfsten See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Arfsten See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
312 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
319 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
340 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 28, 2024