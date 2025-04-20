Max Arfsten News: Productive on both ends

Arfsten generated two shots (two on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Inter Miami CF.

Arfsten filled up the stat sheet on both ends of the pitch Saturday. He recorded a season-high five crosses, although none were accurate, and put two shots on target and created multiple chances. On the defensive end he won three tackles, intercepted one pass and won 12 duels. Although he was unable to help Columbus earn the win, he is continuously proving how important he is to the Crew.