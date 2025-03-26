Max Arfsten News: Returns to Columbus
Arfsten (international duty) is back with Columbus and is an option moving forward, according to Brianna Mac Kay of the Columbus Dispatch.
Arfsten is back with the club after serving with the USMNT over the past week, set to resume play with the Crew. He did start in the first four matches of the season before his absence and should return to that spot immediately, with one goal this season.
