Max Arfsten News: Scores and assists Saturday

Arfsten scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Atlanta United.

Arfsten had a productive outing Saturday as he assisted Wessam Abou Ali's opener in the 48th minute and then scored himself just 13 minutes later. He now has three goal contributions on the season, all of which have come in his last two matches. He'll look to keep the momentum going Sunday versus a struggling Orlando team.