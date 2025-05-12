Max Arfsten News: Scores in Saturday's draw

Arfsten scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Arfsten scored in the 61st minute Saturday off a Dylan Chambost cross, a goal which tied the match briefly at 1-1. It marked his sixth goal contribution of the season, all of which have come in his last eight appearances. He took three shots for the fourth time this season and also created one chance and recorded one accurate cross on the attack. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted three passes and won nine duels before he was subbed off in the 89th minute for Amar Sejdic.