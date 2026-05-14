Max Arfsten News: Scores in Wednesday's loss

Arfsten scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat versus New York Red Bulls.

Arfsten found the back of the net in the 22nd minute Wednesday with a strike assisted by Hugo Picard. He now has eight goal contributions through 13 starts -- all of which have come in the last nine matches -- after recording 11 in 32 appearances last campaign. He'll look to keep the momentum going Saturday at Philadelphia.