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Max Arfsten News: Scores in Wednesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Arfsten scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat versus New York Red Bulls.

Arfsten found the back of the net in the 22nd minute Wednesday with a strike assisted by Hugo Picard. He now has eight goal contributions through 13 starts -- all of which have come in the last nine matches -- after recording 11 in 32 appearances last campaign. He'll look to keep the momentum going Saturday at Philadelphia.

Max Arfsten
Columbus Crew
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