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Max Arfsten News: Scores opener Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Arfsten scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Philadelphia Union.

Arfsten kept his hot streak going Saturday as he opened up the scoring in the 4th minute with an unassisted goal. He now has six goal contributions this season, all of which have come in the last six matches. He put a season-high two shots on target, but he failed to create a chance for the first time this season. He was subbed off in the 81st minute for Mohamed Farsi.

Max Arfsten
Columbus Crew
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