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Max Arfsten News: Scores Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Arfsten scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Arfsten scored the opening goal of Saturday's match, a strike in the 24th minute assisted by Diego Rossi. It marked his fourth goal contribution of the campaign, all of which have come in his last four appearances. He played fairly well on the defensive end too, winning four tackles and intercepting three passes across his full 90 minutes of action.

Max Arfsten
Columbus Crew
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