Max Dowman Injury: Set to play with U21s

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Dowman (ankle) is set to play with the U21s on Friday, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "We are hopeful; Max will play some minutes tonight with the under-21s."

Dowman is going to get some time this week, but is still outside the first team, with the attacker only playing with the U21s this week. This is still a major update, as he is at least getting some field time after a long absence. He will likely be lined up for a return to the first team in a few more weeks, continuing to build up fitness.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Dowman See More
