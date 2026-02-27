Max Dowman Injury: Set to play with U21s

Dowman (ankle) is set to play with the U21s on Friday, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "We are hopeful; Max will play some minutes tonight with the under-21s."

Dowman is going to get some time this week, but is still outside the first team, with the attacker only playing with the U21s this week. This is still a major update, as he is at least getting some field time after a long absence. He will likely be lined up for a return to the first team in a few more weeks, continuing to build up fitness.