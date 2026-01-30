Dowman joined the academy at eight, progressed through Hale End, and made his under-18 debut at 13 before becoming the UEFA Youth League's youngest scorer at 14. An attacking midfielder or winger, he has scored 27 goals and provided 10 assists in 34 academy appearances across under-18 and under-21 levels. He debuted at senior level in August 2025 against Leeds United as the second-youngest player in Premier League history, became the club's youngest starter in October 2025 against Brighton in the Carabao Cup, and then became the youngest player to appear in the Champions League in November 2025 against Slavia Prague.