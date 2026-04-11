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Max Dowman News: Fails to provide spark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Dowman registered five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Only one of Dowman's five crosses were considered accurate and he failed to generate the spark Arsenal needed when they were down a goal. Dowman is unlikely to make an appearance on Wednesday in the second leg of their UCL tie against Sporting CP unless the game is in hand.

Max Dowman
Arsenal
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