Max Dowman News: Fails to provide spark
Dowman registered five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.
Only one of Dowman's five crosses were considered accurate and he failed to generate the spark Arsenal needed when they were down a goal. Dowman is unlikely to make an appearance on Wednesday in the second leg of their UCL tie against Sporting CP unless the game is in hand.
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