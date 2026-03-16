Max Dowman News: First Premier League goal
Dowman scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Everton.
Dowman walked the ball into the net late in second half stoppage time Saturday to put the game on ice in Arsenal's 2-0 home win over Everton. The goal was the teenage sensation's first in England's top-flight and made him the youngest goal scorer in Premier League history. Saturday was Dowman's second Premier League appearance of the season (zero starts) and his first since a one-minute cameo in the dying embers of the season's opening fixture.
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