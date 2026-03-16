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Max Dowman News: First Premier League goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Dowman scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Everton.

Dowman walked the ball into the net late in second half stoppage time Saturday to put the game on ice in Arsenal's 2-0 home win over Everton. The goal was the teenage sensation's first in England's top-flight and made him the youngest goal scorer in Premier League history. Saturday was Dowman's second Premier League appearance of the season (zero starts) and his first since a one-minute cameo in the dying embers of the season's opening fixture.

Max Dowman
Arsenal
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