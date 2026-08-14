Max Dowman News: Fully part of first team plans

Dowman is fully part of Arsenal's system heading into the new season, with his playing time set to depend on earning it, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "Well, he's one hundred per cent with us, that's for sure - he's done the pre-season, and he's in our system in every effect. How much he'll play is like anyone else, he needs to earn it. If he earns it, he will play; if somebody else earns it, he won't play that much"

Dowman impressed throughout preseason, starting all four friendlies and contributing one goal and one assist against Girona, showcasing his dynamic dribbling and ability to advance play with through balls. He's set for a rotational role behind Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke as he continues gaining Premier League experience. Dowman is expected to compete for minutes as the new season gets underway.