Max Finkgrafe Injury: Withdraws from international duty

Finkgrafe has returned from international duty as a precaution due to injury, according to his club.

Finkgraf will not finish the international break with the German U21s, as the defender suffered a slight injury. It has been deemed more of a precaution, hopefully still an option to play in Leipzig's return match. He has only started in one of his seven appearances, so it would be a minor loss, although he won't want to lose the few minutes he has gained recently.