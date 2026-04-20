Max Finkgrafe News: Assists in rare start

Finkgrafe assisted once to go with eight crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 40th minute.

Finkgrafe got the start Friday, just his second of the season, and immediately rewarded it with an assist. The full-back was brought in as a depth option prior to the season and finally got his chance to shine Saturday. He created six chances and earned an assist and looked very dangerous at left-back. He's likely to return to a depth role despite this excellent showing.