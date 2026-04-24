Max Finkgrafe News: Nets first goal with Leipzig

Finkgrafe scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing 10 times (one accurate) and creating a chance during Friday's 3-1 win over Union Berlin.

Finkgrafe opened the scoring in the 22nd minute while leading Leipzig with 10 crosses in the match. The fullback is doing his best David Raum impression as he's combined for two goal involvements, seven chances created and 18 crosses while taking a primary role on corner kicks over his last two apperances.