Max Finkgrafe News: Returns to bench

Finkgrafe (injury) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bremen.

Finkgrafe returned from the German U21 camp as a precaution due to a slight injury, but has recovered enough to earn a spot in the squad. The defender has started just once in seven appearances this season and figures to continue in his familiar role off the bench, picking up whatever minutes come his way. Leipzig will be relieved to have him available after initially sending him home from international duty out of caution.