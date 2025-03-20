Fantasy Soccer
Max Geschwill headshot

Max Geschwill News: On Bench in friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Geschwill (undisclosed) is on the bench for Thursday's friendly match against Eintracht Braunschweig.

Geschwill missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury but is on the bench for Thursday's friendly, confirming his return. While he may not be ready to start, he could come on as a substitute to build match fitness. His return does not impact the starting lineup since he has primarily been a bench option since the start of 2025.

Max Geschwill
Holstein Kiel
