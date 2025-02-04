Max Kilman News: Three clearances Monday
Kilman registered one tackle (one won), three clearances and one interception in Monday's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.
Kilman has not been affected by his minor shoulder injury that he picked up in late December, starting all 24 PL games for the hammers this season. He's averaging about 5.1 clearances per contest with 123, putting him among the league leaders during his first year in London.
