Max Moerstedt Injury: Out with illness

Moerstedt is out for Saturday's match against St. Pauli due to an illness, according to manager Christian Ilzer.

Moerstedt will be one of numerous players to hit the sidelines Saturday, as the forward is suffering from an illness. This is a minor loss for the club, as he has only started once all season, although the club is low on attacking options. The good news is he should recover quickly, possibly an option to face Heidenheim on March 7.