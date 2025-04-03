Max Moerstedt Injury: Possibility for Saturday

Moerstedt is a late call for Saturday's match against Leipzig due to an Achilles injury, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "The Achilles tendon is always problematic since the inflammation can be chronic. But Max was back in training today and we will see after tomorrow's training session if he can play a part on Saturday."

Moerstedt could be on the sidelines Saturday, as he is suffering from inflammation of his Achilles. The good news was he was back in training Thursday, leaving his availability for Saturday a bit open. He has missed their past three games and will hope to end the streak against Leipzig, although he will likely only see a bench spot if fit.