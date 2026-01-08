Moerstedt has played for TSG Hoffenheim since 2021 and has been part of the first team since January 2024. He won a historic U19 Bundesliga and German Cup double with Hoffenheim's youth side, captured the U17 European Championship in summer 2023 and the U17 World Cup in December 2023 with Germany, and finished as top scorer at the U19 European Championship last year. Currently part of Germany's U20 setup, he has made nine Bundesliga appearances and one German Cup outing this season, scoring two goals, and owns 22 Bundesliga appearances and seven Europa League appearances overall.