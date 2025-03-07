Max Rosenfelder Injury: Available for Saturday

Rosenfelder (illness) has fully recovered and is now available for Saturday's clash against Leipzig after training normally with the team since Sunday, coach Julian Schuster confirmed in a press conference. "Max has been back in training since Sunday."

Rosenfelder had been sidelined for the last two games due to illness but has now fully recovered and is available for Saturday's match. However, he has primarily been used as a bench option this season and is expected to remain behind Philipp Lienhart and Matthias Ginter as the third central defender.