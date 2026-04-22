Max Rosenfelder Injury: Back in full team training

Rosenfelder (hamstring) returned to full team training Wednesday and could be an option for Thursday's cup clash against Stuttgart, according to coach Julian Schuster. "Rosenfelder has returned to full training today."

Rosenfelder's return to full training is an encouraging development after he was initially facing several weeks on the sideline following the hamstring injury he sustained against Hoffenheim. The center-back had been operating in a rotational role before the injury, and given the length of his absence, he is likely to be eased back into action gradually rather than thrown straight into a starting role. His return does reduce the runway for Ifechukwu Ogbus, who had been in line for extended minutes while Rosenfelder was sidelined.