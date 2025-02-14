Max Rosenfelder Injury: Back in team training

Rosenfelder (undisclosed) missed the last two games but has been training normally with the team this week and is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli, the club announced.

Rosenfelder suffered an injury in Bayern's game that forced him off and caused him to miss two matches. However, he has returned to team training this week and is expected to be available for Saturday's game. He started the last four matches before his injury and will likely compete for a starting role with Matthias Ginter and Philipp Lienhart once fully fit.