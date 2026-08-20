Max Rosenfelder Injury: Forced off in Motherwell clash

Rosenfelder was substituted in the 80th minute of Thursday's Conference League playoff first leg against Motherwell after appearing to twist his right leg in a challenge.

Rosenfelder stayed down and signaled he couldn't continue, with Philipp Lienhart coming on in his place, though he was able to leave the pitch under his own power despite not moving entirely smoothly. Whether the 23-year-old center back has suffered anything more serious remains to be seen, and Freiburg's medical staff will need to evaluate him further before a clearer picture of the injury emerges.