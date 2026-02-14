Max Rosenfelder Injury: Forced off Saturday

Rosenfelder was forced off in the 57th minute of Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim due to an apparent injury, the club announced.

Rosenfelder was forced off in the 57th minute of Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim due to an apparent injury and was replaced by Anthony Jung. The defender will undergo tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury. Anthony Jung is likely to see increased minutes if his absence is confirmed and if Philipp Lienhart (abdomen) remains sidelined.