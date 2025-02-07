Max Rosenfelder Injury: Likely coming back next week

Rosenfelder (undisclosed) is expected to return next week, coach Julian Schuster said in a press conference. "He is recovering, and we expect him to be back in the next few days. That's the plan."

Rosenfelder was forced off at halftime in Bayern's game in late January and missed Saturday's 1-0 win over Bochum. Before that, he had started four straight games, establishing himself as a regular starter in central defense. Until he returns, Matthias Ginter and Philipp Lienhart are expected to continue as the center-back pairing.