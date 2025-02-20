Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Max Rosenfelder headshot

Max Rosenfelder Injury: Out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Rosenfelder is out for Friday's match against Werder Bremen due to illness, according to his club.

Rosenfelder will miss out Friday after picking up an illness in the past few days, with the defender left on the sidelines. Luckily for the club, this is a minor loss, only starting in eight of his 18 appearances this season. He should see a quick return to action seeing he is only holding an illness.

Max Rosenfelder
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now