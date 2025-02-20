Max Rosenfelder Injury: Out with illness
Rosenfelder is out for Friday's match against Werder Bremen due to illness, according to his club.
Rosenfelder will miss out Friday after picking up an illness in the past few days, with the defender left on the sidelines. Luckily for the club, this is a minor loss, only starting in eight of his 18 appearances this season. He should see a quick return to action seeing he is only holding an illness.
